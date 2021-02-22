Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland More snow to start the week | Photos By Dylan Slagle Feb 22, 2021 at 3:31 PM The last week of February gets off to a snowy start with quickly accumulating winter precipitation in Carroll Monday. (Dylan Slagle) Next Gallery PHOTOS Wintry precipitation continues Friday | Photos Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Another February Storm - Carroll County | PHOTOS Sleet, freezing rain, and snow blanketed Carroll County Thursday morning. The winter storm is expected to be a mixed bag, turning to snow as the day progresses through Friday. (February 18, 2021) Feb 18, 2021 Ash Wednesday in Carroll | PHOTOS CCPS vaccine clinic Stop, Swap and Save Bicycle Swap and Consumer Expo Carroll County gets second dose of vaccine into arms Reflections of Carroll's Past - January 2021 | PHOTOS Snow storm blankets in Carroll | PHOTOS Eldersburg woman celebrates 100th birthday | PHOTOS Advertisement