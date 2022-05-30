Lilah, 5, and Owen Harrell, 3, look on and wave flags with their mother Josie as they watch the Westminster Memorial Day Parade on East Main Street Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Westminster Memorial Day Parade | PHOTOS

Images from the Westminster Memorial Day Parade and Westminster's 155th Memorial Day Observances Monday May 30, 2022.

Twins Wyatt and Owen Evans, both 6, look out from a Westminster fire company vehicle on Main Street during the Westminster Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Patrick Bensen, 11, of Mount Airy, waves flags as Westminster Memorial Day Parade as makes its way along East Main Street Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Members of the Carroll County Strike Force JROTC parade along East Main Street during the Westminster Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Marge and Tom Rosso of Finksburg watch the Westminster Memorial Day Parade as makes its way along East Main Street Monday, May 30, 2022. Tom Rosso is an Army veteran who served in the 29th Military Police Company. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Parade Marshall LTC Ronald Hollingsworth, a Vietnam Veteran, marches along East Main Street during the Westminster Memorial Day Parade parade Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Isabel, 5, and Jax Tracey, 8, carry a wreath at the front of the Westminster Municipal Band as the Westminster Memorial Day Parade makes its way along Main Street Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Hallie Cugle of Manchester watches the Westminster Memorial Day Parade parade with her son Brayden, 6, and niece Grace Griffith, 4, on East Main Street Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Grand Marshall Junior Fisher, a WWII veteran, rides in the Westminster Memorial Day Parade as it makes its way along East Main Street Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

WWII veteran Sterling Beard, left, rides in a jeep as the Westminster Memorial Day Parade as makes its way along East Main Street Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Scouts representing troops 381, 735, 733 and others carry a large American flag along East Main Street during the Westminster Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

David Miller of the Westminster Municipal Band echos Taps at the conclusion of Westminster's 155th Memorial Day Observances at Westminster Cemetery Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

The American Legion Carroll Post 31 color guard marches across Railroad Avenue during the Westminster Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Barabara Smyrniougis, right, a legion rider and member of the Sykesville American Legion Memorial Post 223 Auxiliary hands a flag to William Olson, 3, of Hanover, Pa., during the Westminster Memorial Day Parade parade on East Main Street Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Lilah, 5, Heidi, 2, and Owen Harrell, 3, look on and wave flags with their mother Josie as they watch the Westminster Memorial Day Parade on East Main Street Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

The Westminster Municipal Band marches along East Main Street during the Westminster Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 30, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Featured Photos

