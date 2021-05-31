Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Memorial Day in Carroll | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle May 31, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from Memorial Day observations and celebrations in Carroll County Monday, May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day Clark Beall, Commandant of the Marine Corps League Lance Corporal Robert Deane Detachment #770 plays taps at the conclusion of Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day Cearra Villegas holds her son, six-month old Faolan as she watches the Memorial Day parade along East Baltimore Street in Taneytown Monday, May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day Chad Wright, Commander of VFW Post 10076 and Bob Barker, right, Past Commander of American Legion Post 191, place a wreath of honor during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day Jeff Alderdice, right, and members of the Marine Corps League Lance Corporal Robert Deane Detachment #770 fire an honor volley during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day US Marine Corps veterans, from left, Breezy Reed, Al Jahnigen and Harry Wolfe stand as the National Anthem is sung during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day Ryan D'Amato of Boy Scout Troop 460, left, and Jude Walsh of Cub Scout Pack 460 carry flags during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day Taneytown's Memorial Day parade makes its way along East Baltimore Street Monday, May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day Rejjie the Biker Dog rides on the back of a trike with Sam and Brenda Rakes during a Memorial Day parade in Taneytown Monday, May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day Asha Preuss, 11, of Taylorsville, stands for the singing of the National Anthem during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. Memorial Day From Left, Erik Schwetje, Seth Burlew, William Finn, Kelly Warren and Rosie Kuszewski of Mount Airy Boy Scout Troop 1191 carry flags during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day With Sam Weinberg, Commander of American Legion Post 191, right, guest speaker David Heredia of Aberdeen American Legion Post 128 addresses the gathering at Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day Guest speaker David Heredia of Aberdeen American Legion Post 128 addresses those gathered during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day The Westminster Municipal Band marches along East Baltimore Street during a Memorial Day parade in Taneytown Monday, May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Memorial Day Vehicles parade along East Baltimore Street during a Memorial Day parade in Taneytown Monday, May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement