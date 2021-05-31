xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Memorial Day in Carroll | PHOTOS

Asha Preuss, 11, of Taylorsville, stands for the singing of the National Anthem during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021.

By
May 31, 2021
Images from Memorial Day observations and celebrations in Carroll County Monday, May 31, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Clark Beall, Commandant of the Marine Corps League Lance Corporal Robert Deane Detachment #770 plays taps at the conclusion of Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Cearra Villegas holds her son, six-month old Faolan as she watches the Memorial Day parade along East Baltimore Street in Taneytown Monday, May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Chad Wright, Commander of VFW Post 10076 and Bob Barker, right, Past Commander of American Legion Post 191, place a wreath of honor during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Jeff Alderdice, right, and members of the Marine Corps League Lance Corporal Robert Deane Detachment #770 fire an honor volley during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
US Marine Corps veterans, from left, Breezy Reed, Al Jahnigen and Harry Wolfe stand as the National Anthem is sung during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Ryan D'Amato of Boy Scout Troop 460, left, and Jude Walsh of Cub Scout Pack 460 carry flags during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Taneytown's Memorial Day parade makes its way along East Baltimore Street Monday, May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Rejjie the Biker Dog rides on the back of a trike with Sam and Brenda Rakes during a Memorial Day parade in Taneytown Monday, May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Asha Preuss, 11, of Taylorsville, stands for the singing of the National Anthem during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021.
From Left, Erik Schwetje, Seth Burlew, William Finn, Kelly Warren and Rosie Kuszewski of Mount Airy Boy Scout Troop 1191 carry flags during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
With Sam Weinberg, Commander of American Legion Post 191, right, guest speaker David Heredia of Aberdeen American Legion Post 128 addresses the gathering at Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Guest speaker David Heredia of Aberdeen American Legion Post 128 addresses those gathered during Monday's Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
The Westminster Municipal Band marches along East Baltimore Street during a Memorial Day parade in Taneytown Monday, May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Vehicles parade along East Baltimore Street during a Memorial Day parade in Taneytown Monday, May 31, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
