Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Move-in day at McDaniel By Dylan Slagle Aug 22, 2019 | 5:23 PM McDaniel College welcomes its largest freshman class as they move in to campus Thursday. (Dylan Slagle) Next Gallery PHOTOS The Ready, Set, GROW! Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Honoring Army PFC Russell Milberry By Dylan Slagle Aug 20, 2019 Pets Available for Adoption - Week of August 19, 2019 Cops on Rooftops Flying Feet Running Club Pets Available for Adoption - week of August 12, 2019 Nonagenarians mark 80th Westminster High School reunion Painting in the park Hampstead fire company carnival