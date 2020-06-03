Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Celebrating Manchester Valley High School seniors By Dylan Slagle Jun 03, 2020 | 9:39 AM A car parade was organized Tuesday from Manchester to Hampstead celebrating the Manchester Valley High School Class of 2020 graduating seniors. (Dylan Slagle) Next Gallery PHOTOS Carroll County votes in primary election Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Serene Lavender Farm Serene Lavender Farm, founded in 2017, is a family-owned lavender farm in Sykesville, Maryland. Jun 1, 2020 Carroll Christian 2020 Graduation Pick-your-own strawberries at Baugher's Farm in Westminster Bike sales soar in pandemic Eagle Scout Project - Fletchling Archery Range John Elwood Kauffman Viewing Noah Homayouni Memorial Community-based COVID-19 testing at Carroll County Agriculture Center Advertisement