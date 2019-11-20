Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Holiday of Trees Nov 20, 2019 | 6:30 PM The Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association, Inc. holds its 14th annual Holiday of Trees at NWSB Bank branch in Taneytown through Dec. 14. Next Gallery PHOTOS Pets Available for Adoption - Week of November 18, 2019 Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Fifth Annual Christkindlmarkt Fifth Annual Christkindlmarkt Saturday November 16, 2019 at Union Mills Homestead. 'Black Rock Dogs' house demolished South Carroll Senior Center celebrates 10th anniversary Former BB&T Bank in Westminster through the years Honoring veterans and police officers in Westminster Pets Available for Adoption - Week of November 11, 2019 Transit of Mercury Honoring veterans Advertisement