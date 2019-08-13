Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Hampstead fire company carnival Aug 12, 2019 | 10:07 PM Images from the opening night of the Hampstead fire company carnival Monday, August 12, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Basement fire on Oxwed Court Aug 7, 2019 Former Opera House Printing building in Westminster Highlights of the 2019 Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair Talbot Run Equestrian Center Pets Available for Adoption - Week of July 29, 2019 Reflections of Carroll's Past - July 2019 Music Director Emeritus Farm tech at William Winchester