Graduation: Francis Scott Key High School | PHOTOS

FSK graduation Athletic director Ryan Kimble gives the graduation address during Francis Scott Key's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementFSK graduation Principal Shannon Mobley addresses the class of 2022 during Francis Scott Key's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementFSK graduation Members of the class of 2022 stand for the National Anthem during Francis Scott Key's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementFSK graduation Members of the class of 2022 file out of the Gill Center gymnasium following Francis Scott Key's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementFSK graduation Members of the class of 2022 stand to be recognized during Francis Scott Key's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementFSK graduation Serra Jarboe chcks her mortarboard with fellow senior class advisor Bill Duffy beofre Francis Scott Key's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementFSK graduation Hadley Abbott, from left, Cruz Alejandrez an Gabriella Andolino turn their tassels at the conclusion of Francis Scott Key's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementFSK graduation Class officers Natalie Rilley, from left, Cheyenne Schoeffield, Hunter Kalin and Harley Kalin share a laugh before Francis Scott Key's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementFSK graduation Class president Natalie Rilley holds up the FSK spirit stick after addressing the class of 2022 during Francis Scott Key's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementFSK graduation Class officers Thomas Crushong and Harley Kalin take a photo with advisor Jeannette Waltz before Francis Scott Key's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)