Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Election day in Carroll Nov 03, 2020 at 7:35 AM Carroll voters head to the polls to vote in the 2020 presidential election Tuesday, November 3. Next Gallery PHOTOS Early in-person voting in Carroll County: Day 4 Carroll County News Carroll County News Diary of a Wimpy Kid Author Visits Sykesville A drive-thru author event was hosted by A Likely Story Bookstore and the Carroll County Public Library with Jeff Kinney, the author of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series, at Century High School in Sykesville Oct 28, 2020 Carroll gets ready for Halloween Early voting begins in Carroll Autistic Maryland child battles rare skin condition Free Drive-thru Flu Vaccine Clinics Memory Lane Antique Market Springdale Preparatory School Garden Students return for start of hybrid instruction