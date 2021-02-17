Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland CCPS vaccine clinic Feb 17, 2021 at 6:54 PM Carroll County Public Schools staff and educators received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Next Gallery PHOTOS Ash Wednesday in Carroll | PHOTOS Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Stop, Swap and Save Bicycle Swap and Consumer Expo In its 24th year, Stop, Swap and Save, the mid-Atlantic’s biggest bicycle swap and consumer expo was at the Carroll County Agriculture Center Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 Feb 14, 2021 Carroll County gets second dose of vaccine into arms Reflections of Carroll's Past - January 2021 | PHOTOS Snow storm blankets in Carroll | PHOTOS Eldersburg woman celebrates 100th birthday | PHOTOS Carroll Community College and the Pandemic Coppermine 4 Seasons Sports and Fitness Complex At Days End Farm, a home for horses Advertisement