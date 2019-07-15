Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland All about drones By Dylan Slagle Jul 15, 2019 | 8:47 AM Scenes from the second annual Big Drone Event, a production of the Carroll Technology Council in conjunction with Carroll Community College in Westminster Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Dylan Slagle) Next Gallery PHOTOS Critter camp 2019 Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Winfield fire company carnival By Dylan Slagle Jul 10, 2019 Dispensary prepares to open in Westminster Living History Camp Carroll Mug Shots in the News BFIT 4 LIFE fitness training at Taneytown Memorial Park Carroll County pools: hours, prices, details Cosplayers bond over their craft Pepper, CCPL Humanoid Robot