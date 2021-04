As, from left, Gary Redmond of Finksburg, Don Beard of Baltimore and Warren Schultz of Manchester shoot on the rifle range, John Harrison, right, of Carroll County, readies his M1A rifle for target shooting at the Hap Baker firearms facility in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021.The range has been closed since January 10 while undergoing renovations. The facility, located behind the Carroll County Northern Landfill, features a 200 yard rifle range as well as a 25-yard pistol range. (Dylan Slagle)