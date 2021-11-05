New Carroll County nonprofit hosts youth talent show and dance party, aims to help kids find their direction in life

A group of young performers, including 15-year-old Kylie Behegan, will be participating in the Youth Talent Showcase and Dance Party on Saturday, hosted by new Carroll County nonprofit, Find Your Purpose.
Founded by Westminster rapper Billy Lyve, the organization hopes to mold kids and young adults into impressionable members of society by helping them find their direction in life.
Lyve teaches a youth group called “Real Talk with Billy Lyve” at the Rise Up Community Center in Westminster every Thursday, in addition to owning a music production and promotion company called Wisdom Court Entertainment that specializes in all forms of music entertainment, consulting, bookings, media, marketing and promotional opportunities.
He often takes the kids he mentors to the studio and teaches them how to do a variety of things such as audio engineering, videography, photography and graphic design.
Behegan is part of Lyve’s youth group as well as a participant in this weekend’s talent showcase. The Gateway Crossroads High School sophomore will be performing an original song she wrote when she was 11 years old called “Find Your Worth.”
“Billy has been a really big support for me,” she said. “His group has helped me grow not only musically, but as a person … Everyone should know his name.”
The teen said she’s excited to get together with other youth this weekend so they “can enjoy each other’s talents” in a nonjudgmental space.
“This is our first event under the nonprofit umbrella so it’s a big deal to me,” Lyve said. “The kids have been stuck inside for most of the COVID-19 pandemic and they have so much energy and emotion that they need to get out.”
Thirteen performers including several feature acts and kids between the ages of eight and 18 years old will take the stage on Saturday at Project C Studios located at 519 Westminster Pike in Westminster. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m. A dance party will begin at 7:30 p.m. and last until 9:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $10 for kids and $15 for adults. All proceeds and donations will go directly to f the programs at Find Your Purpose.
“Music is a universal language … and a way to reach kids from a different place,” Lyve said.
Katie Feroli Graham, founder of Carroll County nonprofit My House, said when she meet Lyve for the first time, the two “just clicked” as they shared the same ideas and goals when it came to helping kids.
My House focuses on an alternative approach to providing housing and support services for youth aging out of foster care.
“Music is so cool because anyone can relate to it,” she said. “Kids want a place where they feel like they belong, and they are comfortable.”
She said the event will be “cool for the community” and she hopes lots of people come out.
“It means a lot to kids to have a way to express themselves,” she said, adding her daughter will be dancing in the talent showcase.
Another supporter of Lyve, Tina Thomas of the Infinite Love Project, said Find Your Purpose “gives voices to children and helps them build their confidence by showing them the community will support them.”