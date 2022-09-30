Carroll County Youth Service Bureau celebrates 50 years of mental health care

The Carroll County Youth Service Bureau Inc., of Westminster celebrated this week 50 years of providing outpatient mental health treatment services to the region.

About 75 former and current employees and members of the community attended a gala Thursday night at the nonprofit’s facility on Kate Wagner Road to mark the occasion.

Andie Luchini, the organization’s director of development, marketing, events and community outreach, said it was an “incredibly important” event, explaining that it was the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic that the agency could get together as a group.

“It was really great to see people. It was the first gathering outside of our agency, that we could get together and celebrate with everyone,” she said.

On Thursday the nonprofit announced that it has commissioned a feasibility study on a planned $10 million facility expansion.

“We are at full capacity in our agency,” Luchini said. “The need for mental health services is great in the county. We’ve just grown by leaps and bounds.”

In fiscal 2022, the organization held 17,000 clinical sessions, Luchini said, adding that the planned expansion will allow for adding laundry services, and a place for patients to take a shower if they need it.

The expansion will allow the nonprofit to continue what it has been doing for 50 years — providing mental health, suicide and substance use services for children, adolescents, adults and families in Carroll County.

The gala included proclamations from state and county officials to commemorate the organization’s 50th anniversary.

Carroll County Commissioner Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, read a proclamation to the audience and praised the nonprofit’s leadership.

Rothstein said the bureau is a “wonderful organization and an integral part” of the county’s approach to taking care of its youth.

He said county officials are committed to help identify the nonprofit’s needs and “going after the resources they need.”