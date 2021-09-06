xml:space="preserve">
Operation September Freedom | PHOTOS

94-year-old Carroll Lutheran Village resident and World War II veteran, Air Force Corporal Dr. Jim Miller, flew in a restored WWII-era Boeing Stearman biplane at Carroll County Regional Airport for Dream FlightsÕ "Operation September Freedom." Operation September Freedom is non-profit Dream FlightsÕ last mission to honor members of the greatest generation with free flights of a lifetime in restored WWII-era Boeing Stearman biplanes. Operation September Freedom has flown over 450 WWII veterans since August 1, 2021.
Sep 06, 2021
Operation September Freedom has flown over 450 WWII veterans since August 1, 2021 and each vet has signed the rutter after flight.
WWII Vet, Dr. Jim Miller, meets his pilot, Marcus Smith as he arrives for his flighht.
Pilot Marcus Smith and Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, discuss his service in WWII prior to the flight.
Pilot Marcus Smith and Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, discuss his service in WWII prior to the flight.
94-year-old Carroll Lutheran Village resident and World War II veteran, Air Force Corporal Dr. Jim Miller, flew in a restored WWII-era Boeing Stearman biplane at Carroll County Regional Airport for Dream FlightsÕ "Operation September Freedom." Operation September Freedom is non-profit Dream FlightsÕ last mission to honor members of the greatest generation with free flights of a lifetime in restored WWII-era Boeing Stearman biplanes. Operation September Freedom has flown over 450 WWII veterans since August 1, 2021.
Pilot Marcus Smith, WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, and his wife of 68 yers, Virgie, walk over to check out the plane prior to flight.
Pilot Marcus Smith, WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, and his wife of 68 yers, Virgie, check out the plane prior to flight.
WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, climbs into the cockpit prior to flight.
Pior Marcus Smith, assists WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller with his helmet prior to flight.
WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller give a "thumbs-up" prior to takeoff.
Pilot Marcus Smith (left) and WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, taxi to the runway.
Pilot Marcus Smith and WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, taxi to the runway.
Pilot Marcus Smith and WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, take off for a 20 minute flight.
Pilot Marcus Smith and WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, take off for a 20 minute flight.
Virgie Miller, WWII Veteran Dr. Jim Miller's wife of 68 years, takes photos of her husband's flight as it taxis in after flight.
WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, climbs out of the cockpit after flight.
P{ilot Marcus Smith, thanks WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller for hgis service after flight.
WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, signs the rutter after flight.
WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller and his wife of 68 years, Virgie, pose for a photo in front of the plane after flight.
Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller (right) recounts an experience during WWII with pilots Max Combeau (left) and Marcus Smith after flight.
(Left to Right) pilot Max Combeau; Pat Donnelly, Sportclips Hampstead; WWII Veteran Dr. Jim Miller; Roger Gauert, Sportclips Eldersberg; and pilot Marcus Smith.
Veteran Dr. Jim Miller (center-left) recounts a WWII story with pilot Max Combeau (left) Roger Gauert, Sportclips Eldersberg (center-right) and pilot Marcus Smith (right) after flight.
94-year-old Carroll Lutheran Village resident and World War II veteran, Air Force Corporal Dr. Jim Miller, flew in a restored WWII-era Boeing Stearman biplane at Carroll County Regional Airport for Dream FlightsÕ "Operation September Freedom." Operation September Freedom is non-profit Dream FlightsÕ last mission to honor members of the greatest generation with free flights of a lifetime in restored WWII-era Boeing Stearman biplanes. Operation September Freedom has flown over 450 WWII veterans since August 1, 2021.
