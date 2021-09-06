Operation September Freedom | PHOTOS

Pilot Marcus Smith, WWII Veteran, Dr. Jim Miller, and his wife of 68 yers, Virgie, walk over to check out the plane prior to flight. 94-year-old Carroll Lutheran Village resident and World War II veteran, Air Force Corporal Dr. Jim Miller, flew in a restored WWII-era Boeing Stearman biplane at Carroll County Regional Airport for Dream FlightsÕ "Operation September Freedom." Operation September Freedom is non-profit Dream FlightsÕ last mission to honor members of the greatest generation with free flights of a lifetime in restored WWII-era Boeing Stearman biplanes. Operation September Freedom has flown over 450 WWII veterans since August 1, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)