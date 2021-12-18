Wreaths Across America in Westminster | PHOTOS

Volunteers gather at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster Saturday, Dec. 18 to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day. Meadow Branch is one of 29 cemeteries throughout Carroll County where volunteers placed wreaths at veterans' grave sites.
Volunteers gather at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster Saturday to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day.
(Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)
Winters Mill senior Aiveen Waite (R) leads the Pledge oof Allegiance next to Tammy Ray from the Babylon Vault company on Saturday. Babylon helped organize the event where volunteers gathered at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day.
(Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)
Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford is among the volunteers who gather at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day. Rutherford also among those who gave remarks at the event.
(Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)
John Fitzgerald, representing the Hogs and Heroes Foundation holds the flag during the National Anthem on Saturday as volunteers gather at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day.
(Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)
Volunteers gather at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster Saturday to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day.
(Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)
Abigail Hare and daughter Kennedy (7) pause over the grave of Hare's grandfather, a Korean War veteran after placing a wreath there on Saturday. They are among the volunteers gather at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day.
(Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)
Air Force Reserve Technical Sergeant, Brent Skeen of Manchester salutes at the gravesite of a veteran after placing a wreath there. He is among the volunteers that gather at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day Saturday.
(Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)
Jim Hampson lays a wreath in memory for those that served in the Marine Corps on Saturday at Meadow Ridge Cemetery. He is among the volunteers who gather in Westminster to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day.
(Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)
Volunteers gather at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day.
(Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)
National Guard Honor Guard Bugler, Richard Fultz plays Taps as volunteers gather at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day.
(Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)