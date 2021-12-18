Wreaths Across America in Westminster | PHOTOS

Jim Hampson lays a wreath in memory for those that served in the Marine Corps on Saturday at Meadow Ridge Cemetery. He is among the volunteers who gather in Westminster to place some of the county's 2700 Veterans Wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day. Meadow Branch is one of 29 cemeteries throughout Carroll County where volunteers placed wreaths at veterans' grave sites. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)