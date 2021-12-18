Carroll County communities place 2,700 wreaths on veterans’ graves for National Wreaths Across America Day

Linda Eichholtz of New Windsor paid tribute to her late husband and all who served in the U.S. Navy on Saturday, by laying wreaths on graves at Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Union Bridge.
It was the fourth consecutive year that Carroll County community members gathered to honor those who served during the nationwide Wreaths Across America event. Eichholtz represented the Navy.
Special ceremonies were conducted at 29 Carroll County cemeteries as well as at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,500 other cemeteries across the United States and abroad on Saturday.
Eichholtz served in the Navy from 1960 to 1963 and has participated in the event for several years to honor her late husband, who was also a Navy veteran.
“It’s nice to recognize veterans who have passed and I can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to them for what they’ve done for us,” she said. “They’ve protected our freedom for the last 200 years. I hope this tradition continues for a long time. I’ll continue to participate as long as I can.”
Babylon Vault Company, a family-owned business in New Windsor, organized the event in Carroll County.
“We’ve been here in the community for 91 years and have a long tradition of honoring veterans at their funeral services with a special set up, so this event is a natural fit for our company to embrace,” said Donna Babylon, a third generation owner of the business.
According to Babylon, the ultimate goal is to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave in Carroll County. This year, 2,700 wreaths were placed on local veterans’ graves. This count is up significantly from 871 in the first year.
The program continues to grow every year and Babylon forecast that the group has a goal of more than 3,000 wreaths to be laid next year at more than 30 cemeteries.
Each wreath is purchased with donations from individuals, veterans’ organizations, civic groups and businesses.
Following a model established directly by Wreaths Across America, the Carroll County event relies on community volunteers.
“Participants in the ceremony are county residents. Each location follows a prepared script, but is personalized with the talents of the community,” said Tammy Ray, public relations coordinator at Babylon Vault Company. “This can range from the color guard to the singing of the national anthem to playing taps at the close of the ceremony.”
This year, many volunteers worked behind the scenes to distribute the wreaths around the county and decorate more than 200 special ceremonial wreaths.
Cheryl Devilbiss-Keeny of Union Bridge laid wreaths this weekend for five of her family members at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Union Bridge, including her father, a veteran of the Marine Corps.
“I don’t think veterans get recognized like they really should. … People forget the ones who have passed,” she said. “This is a way to keep their memory alive.”
Devilbiss-Keeny sang the national anthem at St. Paul’s and her 12-year-old great nephew led the Pledge of Allegiance.
“It’s important to get the kids involved so they can learn to honor our veterans,” she said.
Latest Carroll County News
Local and state dignitaries were in attendance, including Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, who provided remarks at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster.