“There was a time in our nation’s history when military soldiers were not treated with dignity and respect,” he said. “As you lay wreaths on the headstones of our departed veterans, take a moment to reflect on what it may have been like for these veterans upon their return home and the struggles they endured throughout their lives. I believe if my father, grandfather and great-uncle were here today they would be awestruck and eternally grateful at how this community and many others have taken the time to recognize and remember the sacrifices these men and women have made.”