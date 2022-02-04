Carroll County’s workforce development agency gets new logo, hopes to expand services beyond Westminster

The Carroll County Business/Employment Resource Center is now known as Carroll County Workforce Development, following a rebranding and launch of a new logo and marketing campaign.
Carroll County Workforce Development, part of the Department of Economic Development, provides workforce-related assessment, training and recruitment services to residents and businesses.
The new branding and logo were revealed Thursday during the Board of County Commissioners’ open session.
“We have chosen the tagline ‘leveraging success,’” said Heather Powell, workforce development manager. “We think it speaks to the importance of partnership in workforce development. We have several core partners we work with, but also community partners are key in making this all work cohesively. ... Carroll County has a strong reputation of partnerships in all that we do.”
Commission President Ed Rothstein, a Republican who represents District 5, asked Powell if there was a purpose behind the design elements of the new logo.
The green triangle, Powell said, represents a “fulcrum for leveraging success.”
“We liked the green interspersed throughout the logo. It feels like it speaks to growth, it speaks to a green industry and perhaps money,” Powell said.
The Carroll workforce development agency was established as an independent workforce area of the state last year and is now governed by a new board of directors. It seeks to expand its services beyond the walls of the Westminster center.
“We are not an unemployment office. We are workforce development,” said Jack Lyburn, director of economic development, who explained that many individuals have confused the two offices. “A primary focus of every business today is finding and training workers and we have the resources to meet those challenges.”
In a news release, Rothstein said the rebranding is an exciting way to introduce a new chapter in workforce development in the county.
Latest Carroll County News
“[The Business/Employment Resource Center] has years of success in assisting our residents and businesses with their needs and this rebranding as Carroll County Workforce Development is a new look to an already successful initiative,” he said. “Workforce development is a critical economic development tool necessary for a thriving community and CCWD will continue to provide outstanding services to our job seekers and businesses.”