No injuries were reported following a fire in the 5500 block of Woodbine Road on Saturday, Nov. 2.
According to the notice of investigation released by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire was an accident after “ordinary combustibles” were ignited by a heater. Ordinary combustibles refers to materials like wood, paper, cloth, rubber, trash and plastics.
The fire began in the basement and was discovered by a family member. The first call for service went out at about 10:14 a.m. and the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responder. About 30 firefighters from multiple companies worked to put it under control.
Estimates for the damage put the value at $15,000, according to the notice.