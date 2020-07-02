Firefighters respond to Woodbine garage fire

Emergency responders were called to the 5200 block of Braddock Road in Woodbine on Thursday afternoon for a fire in a detached garage workspace.
No injuries were reported.
Winfield Fire Chief Mark Davis, who was the incident commander, said the first call went out at 3:45 p.m. and crews arrived to see that a four-bay detached garage workshop was “fully involved.”
Units from Winfield, Sykesville and Mount Airy were aided by Howard County and Frederick County crews to control the fire in about 40 minutes, he said, also noting that the house nearby the garage received some exposure damage but never caught fire. About 50 firefighters were involved in the effort.
Units hauled water from the underground water tank near Krimgold Park and the stream near Skidmore Road.
The origin and cause of the fire will be determined by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, according to Davis.