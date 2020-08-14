Firefighters from Carroll County, Howard County extinguish second-story house fire in Woodbine

Some 40 firefighters from Carroll and Howard counties brought under control a Thursday house fire in Woodbine in about 10 minutes. There were no injuries.
According to a news release from Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was on the second floor of a two-story dwelling in 5900 block of High Meadow Drive and crews initiated an interior fire attack.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire originated in the bathroom and caused approximately $10,000 in damage. The cause is under investigation.
No one was at home at the time of the fire, according to the Winfield release, and the homeowners came home to discover smoke in the house and called 911 at about 12:30 p.m. The fire was contained to a second floor bath and bedroom area.
Approximately 40 firefighters from Winfield, Lisbon, Mt Airy, Sykesville, and Howard County Fire/Rescue operated on the scene for about 90 minutes, according to the release. Water to fight the fire was supplied by tankers and a nearby pond equipped with a dry fire hydrant. The home had working smoke detectors.