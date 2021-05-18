Head-on collision sends two to shock trauma, shuts down road in Woodbine

A head-on collision in Woodbine sent two people to the hospital and caused a road closure late Tuesday afternoon.
Bill Rehkopf, publi information officer for Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, said a pickup truck and tractor trailer crashed head-on in Woodbine on Old Washington Road and Mabe Drive, which is on Md. 97. Firefighters extracted two passengers from the pickup truck and both were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. One was taken by helicopter and the other by ambulance.
“Both were seriously injured but I don’t have the extent of their injuries,” Rehkopf said.
He said the driver of the tractor trailer refused treatment. He added later the police are investigating the cause. And Maryland State Police said the investigation was still ongoing.
The road has been closed due to spilled fuel, Rehkopf said. Maryland Department of Environment are on the scene to clean it up.
“It could be hours before the roads reopen again,” Rehkopf said.