Taneytown man facing felony charges after allegedly discharging firearm

A Taneytown man is facing four charges, including felony assault, relating to an incident in which he allegedly discharged a firearm outside of his residence, according to electronic court records.
Richard Shawn Wood, 51, of the 100 block of Carnival Drive, was charged with felony counts of first-degree assault and possession of a firearm prohibited because of a previous conviction as well as second-degree assault and illegal possession of ammunition, according to electronic court records. He is being held without bond.
According to charging documents, Taneytown Police Department responded to a call of “shots fired” on Feb. 18 at about 12:35 a.m. with Maryland State Police advising Wood was supposedly firing a firearm in the backyard of his residence. Officers made contact outside of the residence with a witness who told them Wood had pointed the firearm at him, that the firearm was located at the bottom of the steps and Wood was inside the house on the lower story.
Officers set up a perimeter, then found and “cleared” the firearm before and then made contact with Wood, according to charging documents. Wood allegedly told them a group of people had entered the residence through the kitchen windows and that they then attacked him and he felt the need to protect his family, doing so with his walking stick. Wood denied firing the firearm but told police he had retrieved it in case they came back. Police noted in charging documents that Wood appeared to be under the influence of alcoholic and controlled dangerous substances/narcotics.
Wood said the firearm belonged to a relative. Two witnesses gave statements, expressing fear for their safety during the incident. It was later determined, after a report from the Maryland Gun Center, that Wood was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction.
Wood was taken to Carroll Hospital for evaluation and treatment. He was arrested on Feb. 23 and held without bond after a bail review the next day, according to electronic court records. His preliminary hearing is set for March 26 in Carroll County District Court.