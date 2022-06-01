Westminster’s Winters Mill High School honors 267 graduates during commencement ceremony

Justina Santos Wilson reacts after receiving her diploma during Winters Mill's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Winters Mill High School in Westminster celebrated 267 graduating seniors Wednesday morning during a commencement ceremony at McDaniel College’s Gill Center.

Of those graduates, school officials said that 99 will pursue higher education at a four-year college and 71 plan to attend a two-year college; 32 will join the workforce, and 15 will attend a technical school or work at an apprenticeship. Nine will enlist in the military, and 12 plan to take a “gap” year, with the intention of college afterward.

During the ceremony Principal Michael Brown thanked staff members for their perseverance through several challenging years and credited them with helping students to reach their full potential.

Brown started as principal of the school four years ago, the same year that the graduates began as freshmen. Brown said those four years actually felt like 10 years, due to all of the challenges that arose.

During their freshman year, the Class of 2022 experienced a tragedy, when a student was lost to suicide. That unexpected event “changed the school forever,” Brown said, “and lit a fire under many of you to make the school better, more inclusive, and fight the mental health issues that have plagued our community for years.

“That fire is still burning within each of you today,” he said.

Brown credited the seniors with helping younger students to get “back on track” this school year, following pandemic closures, by “working hard, playing sports, participating in the arts, leading clubs,” and said, “it has been a beautiful sight to see.”

As an example of that success, Brown said that more students made it onto the honor roll at Winters Mill during this school year than ever before.

“The journey we have taken together is a unique one, something that I will never forget,” Brown told the graduates Wednesday. “I have built bonds with many of you that will last a lifetime and hope you will leave here feeling the same.”