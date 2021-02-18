Wintry weather produces up to 5 inches of snow, ice in Carroll County, closing schools, government

Snowflakes turned to freezing rain Thursday morning as Carroll County schools and government closed due to weather.
Connor Belak, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service warned that icy condition will continue until Friday morning and cause hazardous road conditions. The NWS issued a winter weather warning alert until Friday 6 a.m. for large of parts of Maryland, including Carroll County.
A total of 1-5 inches of snow had accumulated overnight, with 2 inches reported east of Westminster, 1 inch in the southern parts of the county, and 5 inches reported in Hampstead. Ice accumulation of one-tenth of an inch has been reported in Carroll.
Carroll County government, Carroll County Public Schools, and McDaniel College were closed because of the weather. Carroll Community College announced Thursday morning that facilities would be closed but virtual classes and remote work would continue. For CCPS, it was the third consecutive week in which a school day was canceled because of inclement weather. The Board of Commissioners’ weekly open session was postponed until Tuesday.
The city of Westminster announced administrative offices will be closed, but phone lines will be answered as normal beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The town of Hampstead declared a state of emergency.
Precipitation is expected to continue until Thursday afternoon, at which point Belak said the snow should transition into a mixture of sleet and freezing rain.
Latest Carroll County News
As of 10 a.m., Thursday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office had not responded to any accidents. Maryland State Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Md. 32 near Sykesville. No physical injuries were reported.