Day 3 of Carroll County’s first major storm of winter tops 8 inches in Millers; 12 collisions reported on roads

As snow continued to fall on day 3 of the year’s first major winter storm, Carroll County residents should look out for increased winds and possibly more snow early next week, forecasters say.
McDaniel College was closed for the second day in a row, again delaying the start of the spring semester. Carroll County Public Schools also were closed on what was supposed to be the first day of the second semester. Carroll County Government and Carroll County Community College opened with delays. Snow began Sunday before noon and has fallen sporadically since.
A range of some 4 to 8 inches of snow had accumulated in the county by 4 p.m., with 8.3 inches reported in Millers, just south of the Pennsylvania border, 4 inches in Eldersburg, and 6 inches in Westminster, according to Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Periods of snow showers were possible throughout the day, with an expected additional 1-2 inches falling.
Winds are expected to increase this afternoon, with gusts of 25-30 mph. No serious power outages as a result of the storm had been noted in Carroll County, according to Mathew Rodriguez, emergency manager assistant director with the Carroll County Department of Public Safety.
A total of 12 property damage vehicle collisions had been reported, three with personal injury, according to Timothy Brown, police information officer with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
“Untreated roads can see some refreezing issues,” Geiger warned.
Snow was expected to taper off Tuesday evening and end by Wednesday morning. A slight warm-up is expected, with temperatures into the mid-40′s by Friday, but then another potential snow system may impact the region Sunday and Monday, although it is too early to say for sure, Geiger said.