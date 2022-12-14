Carroll County roads crews prepare for the possibility of ice or snow

With the start of winter just one week away, the Carroll County Bureau of Roads Operations is preparing for snow or ice storms over the next several months.

Preparations began in November, with the county’s annual winter weather coordination meeting. City, town, state and public safety officials discussed preparations for poor weather and its impact on county roads.

The bureau is prepared to treat county roads with 80 pieces of snow and ice equipment, a stockpile of 13,000 tons of salt and 31,000 gallons of liquid salt brine.

“Salt brine is a water solution of 23% salt sprayed before a storm if conditions warrant,” a news release from the county said. “It prevents snow from bonding to pavement, reduces the overall amount of material needed to treat county roads, and aids overall snow removal operations.”

In fiscal 2022, the county spent $1.3 million on snow and ice removal, said Ted Zaleski, the county’s director of Management and Budget.

“We had a mild winter,” he said.

In fiscal 2023, which started July 1, the county has set aside $2.4 million for snow and ice removal.

“This budget is largely about snow and ice, but can also include clean-up from rain and wind storms,” Zaleski said.

The county has 80 bureau employees to clear roads during a winter storm, as well as 27 contractors with snow removal equipment on standby.

“As storms approach, staff closely monitors professional meteorological forecasts to determine the best course of action,” the news release said. “The team is prepared to keep roads clear; however, due to the nationwide personnel shortage, routes may take longer to treat than in previous years.

The roads are not the only surfaces that can be affected by an ice or snow storm.

Stormwater maintenance and controlling any runoff from surfaces such as parking lots, driveways and roofs are part of the county’s preparations.

If a mailbox is damaged during snow plowing, residents can call the county at 410-386-6717, or submit a request tocarrollcountymd.gov/services/e-services-digital-hub/see-click-report.