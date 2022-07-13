Winfield Carnival thrills Sykesville area residents with rides, games, music and nightly buffet

The Expo Wheel spins on the opening night of the Winfield fire company carnival Monday, July 11, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

The Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual carnival this week, with rides, games, live music, and plenty of homemade food for sale at the carnival grounds each night through Saturday.

Doors open daily at 4 p.m. for buffet-style dinners in the department’s air-conditioned hall, served until 7 p.m. The carnival grounds, at 1320 Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, remain open until 10 p.m. each day.

The carnival grounds were closed Tuesday night due to severe weather. Rosedale Attractions, the vendor who provides the carnival’s rides, sustained damage to some rides, according to the fire department, but was able to reopen Wednesday night.

On Friday, a fireworks display is planned at 10:30 p.m., and Saturday night will be $1 ride night. All tickets will be $1, and each ride will cost one ticket for those 18 years and under.

The volunteer fire department is in south central Carroll County and is known as Carroll County Station 14. The department was founded in 1965 and currently has about 100 active volunteer members. It responds to about 1,200 emergency calls each year.

Profits from the carnival go toward purchasing new apparatus and vehicles for the volunteer department.