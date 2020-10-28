‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ author hosts drive-thru 'pool party’ in Eldersburg to promote latest book

The Maryland-born Kinney is best known for the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, and the 15th book in that series became available to the public Oct. 27. Kinney is in the midst of a promotional schedule for “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End,” and said he came up with the idea for a virtual pool party during the tour of his last book in the series that was published in November 2019.