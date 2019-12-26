A malfunctioning wood-burning stove caused a Westminster home to catch fire on Christmas, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Twenty Manchester Volunteer Fire Company firefighters had the blaze under control within 10 minutes, according to the fire marshal. The homeowner discovered the fire, and firefighters were called to the single-family home in the 4500 block of Wilders Run Road at about 9:17 a.m. Wednesday.
There were no injuries, the fire marshal said. However, the residents of the home were displaced as a result of the fire, according to Emily Witty, a spokesperson for the fire marshal.
The fire marshal determined the cause was accidental. The woodstove was being used beforehand, then the fire started in the chimney flue chase and spread to part of the attic, the fire marshal found. The home sustained about $15,000 in damage, and the loss of contents totaled $3,000 in value.