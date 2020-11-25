Carroll County church preparing Thanksgiving dinner for more than 100 families in need

Members of White Rock Independent Methodist Episcopal Church in Sykesville had several successful barbecue dinner fundraising events during the summer, so much so that they had extra funds left over and were trying to come up with ways to better help their community.
In trying to keep with the church’s mission, this year’s Thanksgiving holiday has a little more meaning behind it. That’s because White Rock IME is serving free dinners for more than 100 families in need Thursday afternoon.
“It’s true Carroll County spirit, but it’s also true about what White Rock is all about,” said Rebekah Opher, a member of the church for several years. “Our motto is ‘Love first of all, serve best of all.’ There is no way that we can claim to be Christians if we don’t help those that are in need. We always try to do what we can.”
The church has been putting together a November pie fundraiser for close to 20 years, Opher said, and its barbecue events have been a Sykesville staple for more than three decades. But this is the first time its members have come together to serve Thanksgiving dinner.
The goal was to help 100 families of four or less that have fallen on hard times this year, she said. Thanks in part from extra money raised during the summertime barbecue events, along with other donations from community members, Opher said the idea for Thanksgiving meals came about in September.
Church members have been volunteering their time since then to get ready with the holiday approaching.
“It’s just an amazing privilege to be able to serve our community,” said Opher, who lives in Owings Mills and is an evangelist-in-training at the church. “They know they can trust White Rock, and they know that we will take care of whoever needs to be taken care of.”
White Rock IME Church dates to 1868 and was established by freed slaves in the Sykesville area, according to information on the church’s website. Descendants from those founders still dot the congregation today ― Opher said many of them tend to the kitchen duties during events such as Thursday’s.
She’s not surprised at how many people from the church give their time and effort to see things through. Eight years ago, White Rock members sought help from the Maryland General Assembly to prevent the local United Methodist Church chapter from seizing control of its place of worship. White Rock IME chose back then to break away from the Methodist group, and battled the Baltimore-Washington Conference in a property dispute based on a more-than-40-year-old law.
Opher said people from the community joined forces with the church group to ensure White Rock remained in place and a congregation stayed intact.
“Our community has always been a fierce advocate for us,” she said. “It is just a beautiful thing to see our community always rally together to help each other.”
White Rock IME Church has modified its calendar this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with virtual services on Sundays and many planned events postponed or canceled. But Opher said the big Thanksgiving turnout is just another example of her community’s knack for coming together.
“We’ve always been a how-can-we-help people,” Opher said. “It makes us feel really proud that ... it’s the descendants of the people who started the church, they’re still there. So it makes us feel really good that they’re honoring their ancestors. That their sacrifice did not go [unnoticed] ... and we’re still here.”