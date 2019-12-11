The property was purchased by the city because of its location at 1117 Old New Windsor Road, right next to the wastewater treatment plant. It will be part of the wastewater treatment plant upgrade, known as the Enhanced Nutrient Reduction and Biosolids Upgrade project. Upgrading the facility will allow it to meet stricter nitrogen and phosphorus emission targets resulting from the 2000 Chesapeake Bay Agreement and increase the city’s capacity to handle wastewater from new developments.