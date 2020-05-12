Westminster council grants reprieve to fitness center after public showed ‘deep desire to see it continue’

The reason for the proposal, he said, was to avoid a build -p into larger problems and unavoidable choices for future residents and governments of Westminster. A state loan that helps with the debt of the Westminster Fiber Network project will end in coming years, and the city will need to address costs of that, he said. While they may be able to get more loans and grants for the life of the debt, they may also face shrinking state and local help for municipalities in wake of the pandemic. The fitness center’s expenses will also be affected by the increase in Maryland’s minimum wage in coming years.