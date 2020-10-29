Westminster city website upgraded for free; council recognizes mayor

Westminster’s mayor donated his expertise to the city by working to upgrade its website, and the city council publicly showed its appreciation this week.
At the beginning of the Westminster Common Council’s Monday meeting, council member Tony Chiavacci read a resolution that thanked Mayor Joe Dominick for enhancing the city’s website, www.westminstermd.gov, for free and “saving Westminster taxpayers the cost."
“I really appreciate it, but I hope this is the last time there’s a surprise resolution I don’t know about,” Dominick said.
The mayor said later in the meeting that the upgrade makes the site look better and run better. He said residents use the site to pay bills and search for information about trash pickup, summer camps, pools, gyms, and anything that involves dates and times.
“All those things were made to be kind of right in your face without having to look through a whole lot,” he said.
Dominick said some of the linking is not yet updated, but the platform, which launched Oct. 22, is more seamless. He said he worked with the CivicPlus web platform company to make the changes.
Other business
Also on Monday, the council held off on granting a request to purchase a $3,000 projector screen.
The screen was planned to be built into the ceiling inside a meeting room of the former BB&T bank at 45 W. Main St. building, which is being renovated so that it can serve as the new government seat for the city.
Council members questioned the price of the screen and found other options at a fraction of the cost on Amazon.
“I certainly won’t be voting for a $3,000 projection screen at this moment,” Chiavacci said. The council tabled the request.
Also, the council accepted a bid from Koons White Marsh Chevrolet for a $32,000 2020 Chevy Traverse to replace a cruiser that was damaged after a lieutenant hit a run-away horse. The lieutenant was not injured.
“The farm animal probably doesn’t have any money anyway, I guess,” council President Gregory Pecoraro said.