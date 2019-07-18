Water main break in Westminster repaired; caused water plant shutdown, low pressure Wednesday night

A water main break that caused widespread service outages in Westminster on Wednesday night was repaired by around midnight.
What was deemed by the city as a “major” water main break on Manchester Road between the utility maintenance shop and the water plant on Lucabaugh Mill Road caused the city water plant to be shut down.
Department of Public Works crews identified the issue, made repairs and got the water plant operating again before 11 p.m. The city noted that while water pressure was returning at the time, it could be lower than normal and asked residents to conserve water.
By early Thursday morning, the city said on its Facebook page that repairs to the water main and road were complete and that normal resumed at approximately midnight. The city noted that if residents experience discolored water, they should run cold water only from a single faucet and not use hot water until the line clears, as discolored water may collect in the hot water tank.
