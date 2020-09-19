Westminster votes to create Wakefield Valley master plan aimed at creating ‘cornerstone’ of city parks

Council member Tony Chiavacci said he was excited to get an opportunity to take a look at some potential uses for the property, but he also asked Gruber to consider giving the council updates throughout the process. He said the last thing he would want to see would be for the city and Pennoni to put in a lot of time and effort to produce a plan, only to find that it didn’t match the mayor and council’s vision for the property or that it was fiscally unreasonable.