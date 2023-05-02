Westminster voter’s guide 2023: Here’s where candidates for Common Council stand on the issues

Editor’s note: Baltimore Sun Media’s voter guides allow candidates to provide their background, policy and platforms on issues, in their own words. Any questions or feedback can be sent to cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.

Westminster residents will vote May 9 to elect candidates to serve on the city’s Common Council. Incumbents Kevin Dayhoff, Ann Marie Gilbert, and Greg Pecoraro are joined by Scott Willens on the ballot in the race for three Common Council seats.

Westminster’s five Common Council members vote on ordinances, bids and zoning decisions. Being a member of the Westminster Common Council pays $2,400 per year, and the position is considered nonpartisan.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 9. Residents living west of Route 31 vote at the community building at the Westminster Municipal Pool at 325 Royer Road, and those living east of the state highway vote at the headquarters of the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department at 28 John St., according to the city website.

Westminster has 13,134 voters, according to Carroll County Board of Elections Director Katherine Berry.

For more information on the election, go to https://www.westminstermd.gov/elections.

Common Council Candidates

Kevin E. Dayhoff

Age: 69

Occupation: Profession: Writer and artist; 19-years as a newspaper reporter – since 2004; fire, police and military chaplain; and retired farmer - 25 years farming 1974-1999. Two years of college in which I concurrently served in the Marine Corps Reserves 1971- 1973.

Election experience: Ten-years as Westminster elected official. I served as the Westminster mayor from 2001-2005. I served as a council member from 1999-2001 and 2019-present. I have served as a state, county and local government appointed official in various agriculture and environmental capacities since 1978. I served on the Maryland Municipal League Board of Directors annually for five consecutive years, from June 2000 to May 2005. It is a statewide election in which one is elected by other municipal elected officials.

Why are you running?

I would like to take another turn working for the community with the Westminster staff and elected officials. It has been an honor to serve the last four years with Councilmembers Ann Gilbert and Greg Pecoraro. Along with Mayor Mona Becker, Councilmembers Dan Hoff, and Tony Chiavacci - we have a unique opportunity to take Westminster to that next step into the future and I would like to be a part of that. I am a Westminster native. I love Westminster. I know the community, its citizens, its history, and traditions – and have a keen eye for some future changes. I offer experience, energy, accessibility, vision, a fresh perspective, new ideas, along with fiscally prudent and socially responsible leadership. I am convinced I can make a contribution and make a positive difference.

What is the most important issue in Westminster?

Complexity – the ever-increasing complexity of governance and business. It seems like nothing is simple anymore. We must re-imagine customer service, approaches in communication, and re-invent the delivery of municipal goods and services. In Westminster, we are meeting all these challenges, however complexity is a constant concern. Evolving federal and state mandates, judicial decisions, changing zoning dynamics, complicated information dissemination systems, the evolution of service delivery performance evaluations, and macro-economic challenges complicate the everyday delivery of municipal services. Everything takes an incredible amount of time, costs a great deal more, and necessitates the increased time management requirements of staff. Whether it is the need to replace our old parking meters which have hardly changed since the late 1940s, strengthening and enforcing our property maintenance codes; upgrading and maintaining aging infrastructure, updating our zoning and parking regulations, or helping a business to get established, it is frustrating to not be able to keep the ball moving to the finish line in a timely manner. Add to this mix the challenges of addressing the recruitment and retention of highly qualified employees – especially police officers. Of special note is the new era of employee benefits. The evolving workplace also increasingly complicates human resources operations. This, in particular, impacts the retention and recruitment of public works employees and Westminster police officers. Record inflation, new mandates and regulations, wage and price pressures, economic volatility, and international and national current events continue to increase the complexity of governance and cause additional impediments in the retention and recruitment of highly qualified employees.

What is the best way for Westminster to work with community partners such as McDaniel College and MAGIC?

The best way for Westminster to work with community partners such as McDaniel College, MAGIC, the Carroll Arts Center, Carroll County government, the Chamber of Commerce, Carroll Hospital, Carroll Community College, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, our Delegation to Annapolis and our other civic partners, is to meet and network frequently. It is important to designate one or two individuals to maintain a direct liaison with each of our partners. We do this well with a group of talented directors, and Westminster’s council committee-driven form of deliberative government. Fortunately, our community is currently benefiting from having some of the best talent in history to have leadership positions in these various civic partners. Individually and collectively the elected leadership and staff of the City of Westminster genuinely enjoys working with our partners including McDaniel President Dr. Julia Jasken, MAGIC Executive Director Graham Dodge, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and our Delegation to Annapolis, Mike McMullin, the president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Carroll Hospital president Garrett Hoover, Carroll Arts Center Executive Director Lynne Griffith, the president of Carroll Community College Dr. James Ball, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, and State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker.

What is your assessment of zoning in Westminster? Would you advocate for changing it or leaving it the same?

This is not our grandmother’s Westminster, and it is imperative that we thoughtfully and deliberately upgrade and update our legacy zoning and parking regulations that date back to November of 1979. I especially dislike Euclidean zoning and look forward to more overlay zones and increasing the ability of the Westminster planning staff to use administrative adjustments in order to apply common sense solutions to an ever-changing business and housing environment.

What resources should be available to new businesses in Westminster and how rapidly should Westminster be developing?

Recently we have added some exceptional talent to the Westminster Department of Planning and Community Development. The recent election of Westminster Councilmember Dan Hoff has also been quite helpful. Mr. Hoff has years of business experience and served for many years on the county planning and zoning commission. The City of Westminster also benefits from the fact that three of the current six council members are self-employed and own small businesses. Add to this some new approaches to communications and service delivery, such as providing our business and residential customers with checklists and information pamphlets to aid in navigating the complexity of municipal, county, state and federal regulations, will go a long way to help stimulate a strong economic development vibe for the city. How rapidly Westminster grows will be constrained by market forces and by the availability of finite amounts of water allocation.

Ann Gilbert

Age: No response

Election Experience: 2019-2023 City Council Member

Why are you running?

I care about our community, and I care about the direction our community will go in the future. I have enjoyed my past 4 years on council and believe together with my colleagues we have made great strides toward Westminster’s future, but I believe we still have work to do. I believe I can make a positive contribution to our community and enhance our life as residents of our community.

What is the most important issue in Westminster?

We continually need to build on our successes and maintain our infrastructure, roads, water and sewer. We need to ensure we continue the progress we are making at the Wastewater treatment plant to remove enhanced nitrogen and protect our water resources and expand our plants’ physical capacity. We need to ensure we continue work on our unique water re-use initiative, Pure Water Westminster, together both programs will make great strides in securing water resources for the future of our city. We always need to support public safety and the perception of safety, for our business owners as well as our citizens. We need to maintain prudent fiscal planning in order to ensure we are investing for future generations. Great strides have been made regarding communication with our downtown businesses and citizens, but improvements still need to be made. Additionally, it is time to have a concentrated effort put forth for our Main Street revitalization, economic development, modernize our outdated zoning codes, and focus on long-range planning for our city.

What is the best way for Westminster to work with community partners such as McDaniel College and MAGIC?

I believe the best way for Westminster to work with community partners is to have specific point person assigned to the organization, to foster collaboration between the organization and the city. In essence it comes down to the question of what will enhance communication and efficiency for our community partners and the City. I personally believe a new way of working with not only McDaniel and Magic but also the Arts Council, Ting and other organizations is needed. If a council member is assigned as a liaison or point person, then the specific council member could potentially be chosen based upon how closely related the organization is to the committee the council member chairs. Example Technology chair – Ting, the zoning chair would be the point for zoning issues, Parks and Rec – Arts council…etc.

What is your assessment of zoning in Westminster? Would you advocate for changing it or leaving it the same?

Definity, it needs to be updated and modernize. Downtown zoning will be the first to be addressed this upcoming fiscal year. Part of the reason zoning was not addressed in prior years was because of our water issue, that has been ongoing for the past 20 years. When your ability to grow is hindered by the amount of water we have, zoning is not in the forefront of decision making and change. The I and I work has gotten us about a 1 million plus gallons of additional water. In addition, the Gesell well is now permitted, giving us an additional water supply. That means in the years 2023, 24 and 25 we can divide up the additional water for new business and growth. By then the water reuse water will be available. So, the point being, the city is now poised to start an in-depth conversation and plan on Westminster’s future regarding our businesses and growth.

What resources should be available to new businesses in Westminster and how rapidly should Westminster be developing?

The City decided to expand the Main St manager position to include more economic development responsibilities. Melissa is now the economic and development coordinator thus enabling us to have an additional resource and point person dedicated to the development of Westminster. I also believe communication is key to anything, adding a packet to be distributed to our new businesses highlighting requirements and steps would streamline and eliminate questions for new businesses. I love checking boxes off and it enables me to ensure things are completed timely and properly. It also alleviates many questions that may bog down our workers and enables our businesses to know and understand what is expected of them. We too are in the customer service business, and should be providing exemplary service. The past council also voted to add lights to downtown during the winter, we felt this was a first step to encourage folks to visit our downtown and feel more welcomed and safer. Westminster should develop in a cautious manner. A community that is not growing is dying. Communities need to also adopt, change, and grow, which includes finding new uses for older properties. However, we have only so many resources; fire, police, sewer, water, etc….all of which has their own capacity. It is a balancing act. So, as we grow and redevelop, we have to be cautious and strategic about how we grow and what that looks like. That is why a redevelopment plan of downtown and the mall should and will take priority. It is also the reason I believe having a specific targeted long range, 15-20 and 25 year specific plan of downtown is so important.

Greg Pecoraro

Age: 63

Occupation: CEO of national association in Aviation Industry

Election experience: Most recently elected to City Council in 2019 and 2015

Why are you running?

I want to continue my service on the Council because I care deeply about our community. It is important to give back to the place where you live, and I’ve spent much of my life going back to High School involved here in our community… volunteering with the YMCA, working with youth groups, working on civic projects, being active in my church. My service on the Council gives me the opportunity to use my experiences and skills to help make Westminster the kind of community that most of us want it to be… a good place to live, raise a family, find a job to support that family, and enjoy the quality of life we associate with living in a small town.

What is the most important issue in Westminster?

Water. Our current water supply isn’t big enough to meet the City’s needs for the future. We have worked with state and county officials to bring new water sources online and launched a project to explore water reuse. I’m excited that we are ready to move forward with our PUREWater Westminster water reuse project. PUREWater Westminster will use proven technology to purify reclaimed water to provide us a safe, sustainable, and drought-resistant drinking water supply. This will allow Westminster to keep local control of our water supply and costs… and provide a path for economic growth, improved business and commercial opportunities, and continued public health. A steady water supply for the future will allow us to move forward with our planned rezoning of downtown Westminster and other parts of town to make it more attractive for new businesses that will provide us with services and employment opportunities.

What is the best way for Westminster to work with community partners such as McDaniel College and MAGIC?

The city has developed a close relationship with McDaniel College and its new leadership. McDaniel is an important employer in Westminster, and college, its students and employees drive a lot of economic activity. It’s important for us to communicate regularly about events both on the campus and in the city, and work together wherever possible to integrate the college into the life of our community.

MAGIC (the Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory) is an organization created by the city to help create business and educational opportunities based on the construction of the Westminster Fiber Network, which provides gigabit speed internet access to every home and business in Westminster. Their continued success in creating opportunities for local students to learn important technology skills, and their attraction of both startup and established businesses to Westminster will be critical to our future economic development. The visit last week by the states secretary of commerce highlights the high regard for MAGIC and Westminster in the region’s technology industry. Westminster must continue to support MAGIC as an important part of our economic development strategy.

What is your assessment of zoning in Westminster? Would you advocate for changing it or leaving it the same?

Westminster is ready to update its Zoning Code, and we have budgeted money and resources to begin doing so in the new city budget. Our lack of water has prevented some new businesses that would like to develop and grow here from doing so. In addition to more water, we need to update out zoning code to accommodate newer practices and the changes in the city. I look forward to the update, as well as action to upgrade our architectural standards to preserve Westminster’s historic feel, as well as taking steps to improve code enforcement and improve our rental housing stock.

What resources should be available to new businesses in Westminster and how rapidly should Westminster be developing?

The city should assist new businesses that meet our planning goals and zoning requirements to make their way through the permitting process without unnecessary obstacles or delays. Westminster is focused on attracting new development that creates good jobs and provides amenities and services that our residents need. We should only develop at a pace that is consistent with ensuring there are adequate public facilities to serve the development – such as water and sewer, education police and fire protection, and traffic management.

Scott Willens

Age: 52

Occupation: Veterinarian, PhD Pharmacologist, Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel

Election Experience: Ran for Maryland House of Delegates District 5 in 2022

Why are you running?

A few years ago, with my Army retirement looming just around the corner, my wife, Debra, and I chose to settle down in Westminster, a place that shared our values, our lifestyle and pace, provided an excellent school system for my son, Matthew, and availed us many of the amenities of the city with the proximity of aesthetic open spaces. Having served 20 years in the Army, 18 of those years at Army installations throughout Maryland, my enduring love for this nation of opportunity as an iconic force for good in this world drives me to serve in another capacity, as a voice for my neighbors and fellow citizens. Others have paid that service forward for me and my family, and I wish nothing mor than to do the same. I am not running for an indefinite tenure or as a stepping-stone for subsequent office, but for one term at a time and a self-imposed term limit of two terms, as intended by the Founding Fathers, who returned to their farms, law practices, and businesses, as will I with my animal hospital. I also believe that elections should be contested, as competitive elections are always more vibrant and enlightening vs. automatic reelection.

What is the most important issue in Westminster?

The answer to this question is subjective, as Westminster is a diverse community of individuals with unique concerns. For residents in underserved areas, the most pressing issue might be black mold in their apartments or the influx of crime from neighboring counties. Business owners and potential entrepreneurs, on the other hand, may be more concerned about the water scarcity hindering economic growth. Parents often express frustration over their children being bullied or assaulted, and they want to know who will protect them. Additionally, Westminster has been grappling with a drug epidemic since the 1990s, which has only worsened with the introduction of fentanyl, resulting in the loss of loved ones. Community leaders tell me that the primary issue lies in the divisiveness created by destructive political campaigns. Not to dodge the question, I will answer more specifically that a comprehensive evaluation of zoning, outdated by 27 years, and resultant revitalization may be the most important issue, as it encompasses my platform of One Westminster - Safety, Prosperity, and Accountability. Safety is paramount, and I have gone on ride-alongs with the Westminster Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy, Maryland State Troopers, and Westminster Fire Department to better appreciate the complexities of their respective missions and how best to support them. We have multiple challenges within the City of Westminster. However, I believe we also have tremendous opportunity. Much of the credit for our current revitalization has been due to the ingenuity and capital of risk-taking entrepreneurs.

What is the best way for Westminster to work with community partners such as McDaniel College and MAGIC?

At present, Westminster enjoys a strong relationship with the academic professionals at McDaniel College and the numerous experts collaborating with MAGIC (Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory). The key question to consider is, how can we further enhance and strengthen this already fruitful partnership? To foster collaboration between municipal governments, local colleges, and non-profit organizations, it’s essential to define common goals, create formal collaborations, and have designated liaisons. Keep communication open with regular meetings and engage across sectors by attending each other’s events. Share resources, infuse grant funding, celebrate successes, and continuously evaluate and refine the partnership to ensure they remain effective and beneficial for everyone involved. MAGIC has been cultivating a culture of thought leaders within our community. It is a great organization, and there is even greater opportunity for collaboration between the MAGIC and McDaniel (from education to start-ups to transportation) to grow our own Silicon Valley opportunities, but we also cannot forget about all the other amazing non-profit organizations that call Westminster their home. Revitalizing and improving safety in areas adjacent to McDaniel College will encourage students to frequent and support more of the Main Street Area businesses. Westminster City and Carroll County Public Schools also have an opportunity to enhance career opportunities for students interested in skilled trades (Carroll County Technical Center. Apprenticeship Schools) and agriculture. As the County Seat, we have the resources and responsibility to serve greater Westminster and Carroll County.

What is your assessment of zoning in Westminster? Would you advocate for changing it or leaving it the same?

Accountability includes a comprehensive review of a 27-year-old city zoning that certainly does not reflect the current population size and demographic, infrastructure, and businesses of what amounts to an entire generation. I think a thorough analysis of zoning needs to be accomplished before deciding what aspects will change and what will stay the same. As with any acquisition program or project I was involved with in the Army, the more that is planned up front, the less risk of slippages to cost, schedule, and performance parameters. Many of the pitfalls of these projects are often predictable from the outset, and those responsible for failures should not be absolved of accountability based on good intentions. The rezoning question was asked of the City Council four years ago, and the detailed evaluation has yet to transpire. We cannot kick the can down the road any longer. We also cannot rezone beyond the means of our infrastructure and resources and must balance development with our Agricultural Preservation priorities. Buy-in from the residents for capital projects is key, whether the Municipal Pool, Wakefield Valley Park, or anything else.

What resources should be available to new businesses in Westminster and how rapidly should Westminster be developing?

New businesses in Westminster should have access to crucial resources, such as local government guidance, financial assistance, networking opportunities, mentorship, training, and co-working spaces. Marketing support and legal assistance are also essential for increasing visibility and navigating permits or licenses. These resources foster new business success and community economic development. It’s important for Westminster to work closely with Carroll County, collaborating on resource sharing, joint purchasing, service consolidation, and project planning. This partnership can lead to reduced overhead, maintained service quality, and minimized expenses. With most of Carroll County’s resources located in or near Westminster, cooperation between the municipality and county benefits everyone. The answer to the second part of this question depends on defining what type of development being referenced. When it comes to land development, I believe we need to work on the challenges that prevent us from developing before we think about the speed in which we do it. This question also intimately ties into the question about zoning.