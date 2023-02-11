Eldergrow therapeutic gardening program allows Westminster Terraces senior living residents to get their hands dirty

Residents at The Terraces at Westminster learn about the benefits of planting an indoor herb garden on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The senior living community's new indoor DIY culinary herb garden is in conjunction with the Eldergrow program. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Wednesday’s snack for residents of The Terraces at Westminster — “dirt” cups made with chocolate pudding, crushed chocolate cookies and gummy worms — was especially fitting, as a new indoor herb garden program made its debut at the facility.

In an event designed to introduce residents to the Eldergrow D-I-Y Culinary Herb Garden program, some residents got their hands dirty Wednesday afternoon, with an initial planting of fragrant mint, lavender and rosemary.

“This is going to bring the gardens inside for everybody,” said Terraces Executive Director Laura Holden. “So that way everybody’s able to enjoy it.”

Eldergrow, a Seattle-based company, offers therapeutic gardening programs to seniors in residential and skilled nursing facilities across the country. The herb garden program uses a large wooden planting structure with a soil basin and special lighting to allow for the planting, maintenance and cultivation of plants inside the facility.

Life Enrichment Director Amy Elsaesser will also facilitate the creation of a gardening club at the Terraces to coincide with the program.

Each month a new herb will be featured for planting, Holden said, and that herb will be incorporated into a cocktail served during a weekly happy hour each Friday as well as a cooking demonstration, with the support of the facility’s culinary team. Cuban oregano is slated for February.

“This is the opportunity for all of us to get in there and learn and grow together,” Elsaesser said.

Daily gardening reduces dementia risk factors by 36%, according to a 2015 University of Washington report. Indoor gardening also slows down cognitive decline for those living with dementia, reduces blood pressure and improves sleep according to a 2019 review by the Gerontological Society of American Gardening.

Tending the garden will be resident Dawn White’s first experience in indoor gardening, though White, 72, is a lifelong outdoor gardener. White said she looks forward to teaching new residents about plants and passing on her knowledge through the gardening club.

Evelyn Keck, 86, who was been a Terraces resident for more than five years, said she plans to join the gardening club. She served as a Carroll County Master Gardener for years and is happy to have the pastime back in her life, she said.

Dede Paulsen, 92, a seven-month resident, said she will appreciate having the indoor garden, though she is not yet sure what her level of involvement will be.

“It is very nice,” Paulsen said. “It’s always nice to be around greenery.”