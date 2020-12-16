Westminster approves strict ethics code, calls for thorough financial disclosures

The common areas where Westminster’s ordinances differed from the state’s are the city’s requirement to limit the disclosure of real property interests to property located in the city or obtained from persons doing business with the city; to limit the required disclosure of business interests to entities doing business with the city; to limit the disclosure of family members’ employment to employment with the city or with an entity regulated by or doing business with the city; and to limit disclosure of indebtedness to entities that do business with or is regulated by the city.