A CVS Pharmacy and 16,400-square-foot shopping plaza are proposed for a stretch of Md. 140 across from the TownMall of Westminster.
The plan for 343 Baltimore Blvd. proposes a CVS, jewelry store, nail salon, sub shop, dentist office, hair salon, a quick service restaurant, and bank on one lot, according to an Oct. 5, 2018 document from Westminster comprehensive planner Andrew Gray. The Westminster Planning and Zoning Commission approved the site plan Oct. 8, 2018 and the roadway plans April 11, according to Gray.
Before building can start, the developer, Westminster Center Associates, LLLP must apply for and receive building and grading permits, Gray said. Currently, the Mylar plans, or site drawings, are at the Carroll County Bureau of Development Review and will be distributed to related county agencies for review, according to bureau staff. City planning staff will examine the plans to ensure the developer addressed the conditions of the planning and zoning commission’s approval, Gray said.
After that, when construction begins is up to Westminster Center Associates, city administrator Barbara Matthews said in an interview.
“The ball is in the developer’s court,” Matthews said.
The CVS is planned to be built where Len Stoler Chevrolet currently stands, at the corner of Baltimore Boulevard and Center Street, site plans show. An automobile dealership is planned for west of CVS, closer to the Md. 140 on-ramp from Md. 27. Gray did not know if Len Stoler Chevrolet will be relocated to this lot or move to a new location.
Len Stoler executives were not available for comment Thursday and did not return a request for comment made Friday.
Approximately eight retail spaces are planned for the shopping center, according to a site plan on MFI Realty’s website. It shows Aspen Dental and Jersey Mike’s Subs as “signed retailers."
MFI Realty manager Scott Cherry declined to comment on the proposed site plan. Cherry said MFI Realty is the property management firm for Westminster Center Associates.
The approximately 13,200-square-foot CVS and 25,700-square-foot car dealership will be on either side of the shopping center, the site plan shows. There are 500 parking spaces required for this project, as per Westminster City code, according to Gray’s letter to the planning and zoning commission. The property is zoned B Business and the proposed project adheres to the city’s zoning code, Gray said.