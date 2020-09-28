Initial phase of Westminster shopping plaza construction nearing completion, with most tenants picked

Construction is getting close to being complete on a first phase of Westminster Station shopping plaza, across from TownMall of Westminster along a busy stretch of Md. 140, and city government officials are hopeful some of its businesses will be opening soon.
The plan for 343 Baltimore Blvd., which was established in October 2018, proposed a CVS as its anchor business and then a host of other businesses located in a separate building on one lot, according to documents from Westminster comprehensive planner Andrew Gray. The Westminster Planning and Zoning Commission approved the site plan in October 2018.
Baltimore-based MFI Realty is the developer for this project, but did not respond to repeated interview requests for this article.
The CVS is being built where Len Stoler Chevrolet used to stand, at the corner of Baltimore Boulevard and Center Street. Len Stoler relocated in November 2019 to its new Westminster address of 816 Baltimore Blvd.
Construction on the site began last October. The shopping plaza, which exceeds 16,000 square feet, is now set to include Blaze Pizza, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Aspen Dental, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Taco Loco, and Children’s Urgent Care Pediatric Specialists, Westminster Common Council member Tony Chiavacci said.
The plaza has two remaining adjacent spaces unoccupied, with a combined 2,700 square feet, between Blaze Pizza and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, according to property information from MFI Realty’s website. But with 60,000 cars per day passing through that intersection, Chiavacci said having an updated facility can only enhance the area with high visibility.
“It’s a significant improvement to an important gateway into Westminster,” Chiavacci said. “It’s really exciting to see that a property like this can be built and marketed during this pandemic, yet they’re probably at 90% occupancy at this point. I think that really speaks volumes about the confidence in the Westminster area.”
There are 500 parking spaces required for this project, as per Westminster City code, according to an October 2018 letter to the planning and zoning commission. The property is zoned B Business and the project adheres to the city’s zoning code.
The space formerly occupied by Len Stoler Chevrolet is part of Westminster Station’s Phase 2, Chiavacci said. It’s about 8 acres of land that can be developed, and Chiavacci said the city is pleased with that potential in terms of business and employment.
Meanwhile, he said he’s hopeful the city will see Westminster Station occupancy “in the very near future.”
“Our planning and zoning folks have worked very hard to accommodate the needs of the developer, and in return the developer has been good to work with,” Chiavacci said. “It’s a really good relationship and a great fit, and we’re just really excited about it.”