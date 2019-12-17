Members of the Westminster Police Department collaborated with the Westminster Walmart for the 16th Annual “Shop With A Cop” program on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The “Shop With A Cop” program provides children with the opportunity to shop with a member of the Westminster Police Department for holiday gifts for their family, according to a WPD news release. Additionally, the police officers and auxiliary officers select and purchase gifts from the child’s wish list.
The children were also treated to a craft session with Walmart staff during a holiday party. The “Shop With A Cop” program also allows youth in the community to spend time with local police officers in a positive environment. Several community volunteers pitch in to help. This annual event has taken place in Westminster since 2004.
“We are very grateful for Walmart management and staff, our community volunteers and the Westminster Police Department Police Officers and Auxiliary Officers who volunteer their time to make this event possible,” Chief Thomas Ledwell said via the release.