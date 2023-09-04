Rudolph Girls Books moves in with Birdie’s Cafe to share space on Westminster’s Main Street

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Paul Selby, Dagi Winter, Alex Winter, and Rick Winter, sit for an early lunch at Birdie's Café. Rudolph Girls Books moved from their main street location to a new location further east on Main Street. The book store now shares space with Birdie's Café. A grand reopening was Friday September 1, 2023. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Westminster book lovers will now be able to enjoy the intermingling smells of paper and coffee, as Rudolph Girls Books has moved down Main Street to share space with Birdie’s Cafe.

The two Westminster businesses now share one space, at 233 E. Main St.

“I’ve been amazed just how fully integrated everything is,” said Alison Rudolph King, 45, of Westminster, co-owner of Rudolph Girls Books. “The funny thing is, it almost makes the whole space feel bigger. I can’t really explain that.”

The space flows seamlessly from bookstore to café and includes a new communal eating space as well as the ever-popular patio behind Birdie’s.

Signage in front of the storefront reflects that it holds two businesses, and the interior includes a cash register for each business, King said. Owners are cross-trained in sales for both companies, and the few employees of the businesses will soon be cross-trained as well.

Events are part of Rudolph Girls’ secret to success, King said, and Birdie’s has been a great partner for events in the past. The owners of Rudolph Girls, Birdie’s Cafe and MerMaids, next door at 235 E. Main St., bonded while serving on the Westminster Pride Festival Committee, and King looks forward to continuing their great relationship as workplace neighbors.

King said it is also significant to her that both businesses are woman-owned. She co-founded Rudolph Girls two years ago with her sister, Nikki Rose-Whaley.

“There’s a lot of very strong woman energy in that building right now,” King said.