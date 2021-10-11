Panda Express and slew of retail headed to Westminster

A slew of retail establishments are headed to Westminster, including a new Panda Express on Route 140.
The restaurant will take the place of a Ruby Tuesday restaurant. Workers are in the beginning stage of construction; Panda Express said it would be ready by early next year.
Mark Depo, director of community planning and development for Westminster, said Panda Express will be in a plaza. A Sleep Number bedding store will be on the other end of the same plaza.
A commercial real estate company called the Segall Group stated on its website the multi-tenant retail building on Malcolm Drive will have room for three other retailers between the Panda Express and Sleep Number. Each of those spaces are between 1,200 and 1,500 square feet.
A Len Stoler Chevrolet dealership will also open on Hemlock Lane near Route 140, Depo said, adding that the project has been approved through planning development.
“They already started grading the site,” he said.
Also under construction is a new Dunkin’ restaurant at Littlestown Pike and another Sheetz station on Sullivan Road and College View Boulevard.
“That’s still at the beginning of the process,” Depo said about Sheetz.
He said the buildings at the new Sheetz location will be torn down.
A Valvoline oil change business will open near Gorsuch Road on the site of a former veterinary clinic, across the street from McDonald’s, and Raising Cane’s, a fast-food restaurant known for its chicken fingers, will replace the Denny’s on Englar Road. Depo said both projects are at the beginning of plan reviews.
The director of planning and development said the city is also working on improvements to structures that house Starbucks and Chick-fil-A. He said the drive-through lanes at Starbucks overflow onto Baltimore Boulevard. The city is working with the company to have two drive-through lanes instead of one. Chick-fil-A is going back through the planning process to improve its drive-through as well.
Upcoming projects
7-Eleven at 353 Baltimore Blvd
The existing 7-Eleven convenience store is being demolished and replaced with a new 3,062-square-foot 7-Eleven store with gas pumps. Construction has not begun.
Plaza at 210 Malcom Drive
The existing Ruby Tuesday restaurant is being replaced with a 9,157-square-foot shopping center with Panda Express and Sleep Number. Construction has begun.
Sheetz on Sullivan Road and College View Boulevard
The existing structures are being demolished and replaced with a Sheetz convenience store with gas pumps. It’s in the initial stages of the development review and approval process.
Raising Cane at 400 Englar Road
The existing Denny’s restaurant will be demolished and replaced with a Raising Cane restaurant. It’s in the initial stages of development review and approval.
Dunkin at 842 Littlestown Pike
The existing retail structure at that location will be redeveloped for a Dunkin restaurant. It’s in the initial stages of development review and approval.
Len Stoler on Route 140 and Hemlock Lane
A 28,040-square-foot Len Stoler Chevrolet automobile dealership will be built. Construction has not started but road grading has begun.
Covalent Spirits at 116 E. Main Street
An existing structure at this location will be redeveloped into Covalent Spirts distillery and tasting room. Construction has not begun.
Valvoline at 334 Gorsuch Road
An existing veterinary building will be demolished and replaced with a 2,535-square-foot Valvoline Instant Oil Change. It’s in the initial stages of development review and approval.
Chick-fil-A at 142 Englar Road
The business has proposed improvements to the drive-through lanes.
Starbucks at 609 Baltimore Blvd.
Improvements to the drive-through lanes and internal drive-through operations have been proposed.