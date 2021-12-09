xml:space="preserve">
Westminster resident returns to Annapolis for the 40th anniversary of the Army-Navy game ball run before Saturday rematch

By
Carroll County Times
Dec 09, 2021 4:53 PM

Westminster resident Tim Thomas organized the first Army-Navy football run in 1981 as a midshipman. On Thursday, he returned to Annapolis to participate in the 40th anniversary of the tradition.

For some members of the United States Naval and Military academy community, the celebration of the historic rivalry begins when the games balls carried by midshipman and cadets depart their respective campuses in Annapolis and West Point, New York, for a nonstop running relay to the game site.

“Originally it was an adventure and a way to support the team,” Thomas said of the first race. “We never envisioned that it would ever be done again … But here is a legacy I have that came along accidentally.”

Thomas graduated from the Navy Academy in 1982 and afterward spent five years as a Marine. Apart from the original run in 1981, this is his fifth time participating in the annual event.

“Not only is it an opportunity to support the Navy but a chance to bond again with my old dear friends,” said Thomas, who is a research fellow with the International Food Policy Research Institute.

The game is often played in Philadelphia — making the relay about a 150-mile-plus journey from West Point and 130-mile trip from Annapolis. Both service academies have delivered the pigskin to other sites like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

This year the Army-Navy game will take place at the MetLife Stadium in Rutherford New Jersey.

Naval Academy alum Tim Thomas, from Westminster, Maryland, left, who was the original 13th Company Ball Run Commander, speaks to current 13th Company midshipmen. The United States Naval Academy’s 13th Company began their 40th Army Navy Game Ball Run, this year running game balls from Annapolis to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, December 9, 2021.
Naval Academy alum Tim Thomas, from Westminster, Maryland, left, who was the original 13th Company Ball Run Commander, speaks to current 13th Company midshipmen. The United States Naval Academy's 13th Company began their 40th Army Navy Game Ball Run, this year running game balls from Annapolis to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

When he realized this year was the 40th anniversary, he said he reached out for permission to take part with two of his academy roommates. Once Naval Academy representatives agreed, plans were made for the group to join.

“This is fantastic,” he said on Thursday morning. “We’re out here supporting Navy beating Army this weekend.”

About 150 midshipmen gathered Thursday at noon in Annapolis for a motivational kickoff to the game ball run. The 13th Company will split the trek to the New York City suburbs into 22 legs of about 9.7 miles each.

The annual run will cover a total of 230 miles and span about 43 hours.

Army cadets will run their own game ball down from their New York campus. Both teams will jog onto the field before the Saturday afternoon contest to present their game balls.

