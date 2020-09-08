Westminster area residents oppose county rezoning plan, question communication efforts

Nearly two dozen residents called into the commission’s virtual meeting Wednesday night, which lasted well over three hours. A number of those who names could be heard clearly said they lived on or near Reese Road, south of Westminster. The county is considering rezoning about 135 acres off of Reese Road, on either side of the railroad tracks, from agricultural and conservation to industrial light (I-1), according to a presentation by Lynda Eisenberg, director of planning.