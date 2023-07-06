Westminster Pride Festival aims to celebrate LGBTQ+ community with supportive environment Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The free Westminster Pride Festival on Saturday aims to celebrate diversity in sexual orientation and gender identity in a fun, supportive environment for everyone.

“It’s awesome that Westminster is a place where we can have these sorts of festivals where everyone can come and celebrate exactly who they are,” Mayor Mona Becker said.

Advertisement

The festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on the portion of East Main Street between Church and North Court streets in Westminster.

The festival has grown since its debut in 2018, said organizer Jason Garber of Westminster, 34. About 5,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event, and more than 100 vendors are registered. The festival will feature food, music, alcoholic beverages, a children’s area with arts and crafts, and a pet tent with water and treats for animals.

Advertisement

“I really hope that this festival shows people that Carroll County and Westminster are way more accepting than they thought,” Garber said. “They just have to go out there and find people who will accept them for who they are.”

The event is produced by the Westminster Pride Festival nonprofit, which Becker said has the full support of city government.

Becker and her wife plan to attend Westminster Pride, and she said the city’s five Common Council members are also likely to be in attendance.

“It’s really just an event to celebrate the differences that exist within the City of Westminster,” Becker said.

The impetus to hold a Pride festival was to create a safe space, Garber said, and to offer love and support to kids and teens who do not feel accepted for who they are.

“The festival is definitely growing,” Garber said, “in its visibility, its notoriety and its reach in the community.”

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The nonprofit would like to establish a permanent brick-and-mortar space in Westminster where those facing discrimination, prejudice and other hardships can come to feel accepted, Garber said. Westminster Pride Festival last year expanded to offer an annual Halloween event alongside its banned book fair fundraiser at Birdie’s Café, where banned books were sold to raise money for this Saturday’s festivities. The festival is also likely to add a parade in the future.

While many municipalities, such as Sykesville, hold LGBTQ+ pride events in June — in part to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a six-day rebellion against police brutality directed at LGBTQ+ persons — Garber said Westminster Pride did not want to conflict with other local pride festivals.

Advertisement

It is appropriate to celebrate Pride at any time of the year because the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community do not go away, he added.

“We want to keep increasing visibility throughout the entire year,” Garber said, “especially for the LGBTQ+ community and especially for the trans community, because our rights and the rights of our community are actively being stripped away. So, it shouldn’t really matter when the festival is happening as long as the festival happens, and we create a safe space for those marginalized first. That’s all that matters.”

“I would encourage everyone, if they have the opportunity, to just come out and enjoy the festival that day,” Becker said. “There’s something for everyone, whether you are LGBTQ+ or straight. There will be lots of activities going on and it is an incredibly welcoming environment.”

Parking is available in three lots along Ralph Street in the two blocks between Winters Street and Greenwood Avenue. Street parking near the festival may also be available and the lot behind Birdie’s Café will be reserved for accessible parking.

For more information visit https://www.westminsterpride.org.