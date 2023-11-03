Westminster Municipal Pool’s second phase renovations complete, including new splash pad

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Phase two of renovations for the Westminster pool have been completed, and locals will be able to use a brand new splash pad (a shallow area geared towards children) and lap/learning pool (which will allow for swim team practices, aquatics instruction, or separated lap swimming to occur at the same time the main pool is open). (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

The Westminster Municipal Pool now features a splash pad and lap/learning pool, which will be open to swimmers come summer. The new installments are part of a two-phase $3.5 million pool renovation.

“We really wanted to make sure that it was a facility that everyone in Westminster has access to,” Westminster Mayor Mona Becker said, “and everyone can come out and enjoy it.”

An August 2019 audit by Maryland-based Lothorian LLC found that the 35-year-old municipal pool’s shell was leaking water and that the filtration system’s capacity needed to be upgraded. The company, working with the Westminster Recreation and Parks Department, suggested both basic repairs and more elaborate plans for a new splash pad and lap pool.

Phase one of the project took place during the summer of 2022, and included construction of a waterslide, an additional racing lane, and four family restrooms that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, said Heather Mullendore, assistant director of the Westminster Department of Recreation and Parks. The pool was closed to users that entire summer and reopened this past May.

An announcement that phase two improvements were complete came on Oct. 26.

The splash pad is a new aquatic recreation area for kids. Recreation and Parks Director Abby Gruber said the splash pad’s shallow waters include a giant surfboard, shark and shark fin that spray water, as well as large umbrellas to keep pad splashers shaded. The attraction also features a zero-depth entry, a gentle slope that allows pool-goers to wade into the water at their own pace, to ensure access for those with disabilities.

The lap/learning pool is a four-lane 25-meter pool designed to host instructional water activities and provide additional space for lap swimming. The new pool features a shaded bench where pupils may sit and observe an aquatic skill before attempting it for themselves, Gruber said.

The Westminster String Rays swim team is expected to make good use of the lap/learning pool, Gruber said. The pool is the correct length for competitive swim races although it is not deep enough for diving block use. The additional pool may also allow the Sting Rays to meet during regular pool hours, instead of scheduling practices before the pool opens or after closing and will provide a warm-up space for swim meets.

“The learning pool was specifically designed to teach swimming lessons and be open for lap swimming,” Gruber said, “as well as other programmatic opportunities such as aqua fitness.”

Providing pool access for all Westminster residents was a project priority, Becker said.

“Even if you’re older or you have some mobility issues, you’ll still be able to use any of the features that you would like to at the facility,” Becker said.

The splash pad and lap/learning pool also benefit from a new, more energy-efficient filtration system installed in the first phase of renovations, Gruber said.

“The pool is going to be more efficient in its water use,” Becker said. “The filtration system is going to be much more effective than [the] older system that was in there, and I think it’s going to provide a better experience for everyone that comes in.”

Although the Westminster pool was closed during summer 2022 to accommodate the first phase of construction, no summer closure was necessary to install the splash pad or lap/learning pool, Gruber said.

The Westminster Sting Rays swim team was consulted about the pool construction project; the needs of residents were also considered, Mullendore said.

“This is one of the things that the residents of the city have been the most excited about,” Becker said.

“We hope that they’ll react with sheer joy,” Gruber said, “because we certainly took a lot of time and a lot of consideration in planning so that it could be as beneficial to as many community members as possible. We tried to develop a well-rounded facility that would absolutely provide something for everyone — whether you’re experiencing water for the first time, or you have physical limitations — we wanted everybody to be able to enjoy a quality aquatic experience, and that’s what we kept in mind during the entire design and building process.”