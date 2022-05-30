Westminster Municipal Pool closed for repairs and renovations all summer

Memorial Day weekend typically means the beginning of pool season, but not this year in Westminster. The Westminster Municipal Pool will be closed all summer to undergo $3.5 million worth of repairs and renovations over the next two years, including an expanded main pool, a splash pad, new restrooms, and a new waterslide.

The 35-year-old pool is in serious disrepair, according to a March 22 letter addressed to the community from Westminster’s Department of Recreation and Parks, and must be closed in order to make it viable for years to come.

Work will be done in two phases. Phase one entails a carefully renovated and expanded main pool and a new family restroom and filtration building. This phase includes expansion of the main pool by one racing lane, a new waterslide, new pool decking, installing state-of-the-art energy-efficient filtration equipment and construction of a contemporary structure to house filtration equipment. Four family restrooms will be built to comply with regulations in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Officials anticipate that phase one will be complete to allow for a fully operational pool season in 2023.

Phase two includes design and construction of a splash pad and lap/learning pool for swim lessons and lap swimming. This phase will happen at the same time as phase one, but will take longer to complete. These features are estimated to be ready by summer 2024.

“We understand that this is incredibly disappointing, but we can assure you it will be worth the wait,” the letter stated.

According to Heather Mullendore, assistant director of Westminster’s Recreation and Parks, the department is in the design and permitting phase of the project.

While the Westminster pool is closed for the season, residents can visit other community swimming pools in the area. Located about 11 miles northeast of the Westminster Municipal Pool is the Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club Pool, 3347 Victory St., Manchester. Facilities include a large family pool with a diving area, a six-lane lap pool, a children’s pool, restrooms and a snack bar.

The pool will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m., through Sept. 5. Daily admission for adults is $12 or $7 after 5 p.m. Children 3 to 12 years old enter for $9, or $7 after 5 p.m. Children younger than 2 swim for free. Annual pool memberships are available for families for $475 or individuals for $275.

Another option is the Littlestown Community Pool at the YMCA, 152 E. Lakeview Drive, Littlestown, Pennsylvania, located about 15 miles northwest of the Westminster Municipal Pool. This pool will be open daily noon to 7 p.m., through Sept. 5, with the exception of May 31 to June 3, when it will be closed. Between Aug. 19 and Sept. 5 it will only be open on weekends.

The daily rate is $10 per person before 4 p.m. and $5 per person after 4 p.m. Children 3 years and younger may swim for free. Non-residents can purchase a season pass for $175 for individuals between the ages of 4 and 61, $75 for seniors and $335 for a family pass.